Martha Leah Mouchet Hamilton
Martha Leah Mouchet Hamilton

Greenville - Leah Hamilton, 81, wife of John F. Hamilton, was gathered into the Holy Presence of her Heavenly Father on July 24, 2020.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, she was the daughter of Frank and Sara Mouchet. She is survived by husband, John; sons Scott (Amy) of Loganville, Georgia and Kirk (Elaine) of Greenville; sisters Girlene and Lynne Mouchet of Asheville, N.C.; and grandchildren Patrick, Chloe, Fox, Rhett, Paisley and Meyer.

Leah was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Sara; brother Danny; and sister Shirley Addington.

She was a member of Berea First Baptist Church where she served as 5 year-old Sunday School teacher, choir member and member of the Moody Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Gideon Society Auxiliary.

Leah attended Auburn University, where she met John, Central Missouri State College and Georgia State University where she earned a BS degree in Business Education. She taught high school business courses in two high schools in Georgia and three high schools in Greenville, S.C. Leah also worked as a secretary at Allstate Insurance, Lockheed Aircraft in Georgia, Furman University and Banyon Healthcare in Greenville. She also taught business classes at Greenville Technical College.

Leah was known as Gamma by her grandchildren. She doted on her children and grandchildren by showing them undivided love and attention. She was a lady with an extrovert personality who never met a stranger. She had an adventurous spirit and liked to travel. She and John toured most of the fifty states, Europe, Mexico and Canada. They spent many summer vacations with family and friends.

Leah leaves behind many friends and family members, and will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She and John were married for sixty-one wonderful years.

Leah will lie in state on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Berea First Baptist Church. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea First Baptist Church, 529 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville, SC 29611.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Lying in State
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Berea First Baptist Church
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
