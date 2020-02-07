Services
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Greenville, SC
Martha Lou Campbell Turner


1928 - 2020
Martha Lou Campbell Turner Obituary
Martha Lou Campbell Turner

Morristown, TN - Martha Lou Campbell Turner, age 91, of Morristown, Tennessee was welcomed home by the Lord and many loved ones on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence. Martha Lou was born March 28, 1928 to Adger Smythe and Mary Ellen Campbell. She was a member of First Baptist Church Morristown and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cullen B. Turner, Sr.; parents, Adger and Ellen Campbell; and sister, Evelyn McFadden. She is survived by her children, Dr. Len (Pansy) Turner of Woodstock, GA, Dr. Steve (Emily) Turner of Locust Grove, GA, Robert "Bugs" Turner of Morristown, and Resa (Eddie) Yount of Morristown; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, February 10th at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, South Carolina for graveside services with her nephew, Rev. Kyle Turner officiating. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
