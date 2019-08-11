Services
Martha Louise Turner Garrett

Martha Louise Turner Garrett

Greenville - Martha Louise Turner Garrett, 89, widow of Billy Leroy Garrett, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Mrs. Garrett was born in Woodruff to the late Thomas Madison "Matt" Turner and Ruby Louise Finch Turner.

Surviving are a son, David Garrett and wife Karen; a daughter, Patti Kellett and husband Jim; a brother, Donald Turner and wife Kay; two granddaughters, Angie Padgett and husband Michael, and Tiffany Lanier and husband Travis; and four great-grandchildren, Austin Garrett, Rachel Morris, Alex Morris and Garrett Padgett. She was predeceased by two brothers, Tommy Turner and Dickie Turner; and a sister, Peggy Reynolds.

Funeral services were 12 noon Friday, August 9, 2019, in the mausoleum chapel of Graceland East Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Dan Green. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Meals-on-Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 11, 2019
