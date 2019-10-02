|
|
Martha M. McHugh
Greer - Martha Mattox McHugh, 91, widow of Ernest M. McHugh, Jr., passed away on September 29, 2019 at her home.
A native of Spartanburg county, daughter of the late Manly Murray and Nan Chiles Mattox, she was a retired employee of State Auto and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held after the service in the church sanctuary.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 2, 2019