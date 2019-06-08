|
Martha Nash Terry
Sumter - Martha Nash Terry, 97, of Covenant Place in Sumter, SC, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Born on March 26, 1922 in Laurens County, SC, she was the youngest child of the late Edgar Brooks Nash and Lillie Armstrong Nash.
A graduate of Greenville High School Class of 1940, Martha attended Limestone College. She was employed by Southern Bell her entire career, retiring in 1978 after 36 years of service. She was formerly a member of the Pioneers of America and served as President for one year.
Martha was a lifelong member of Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville and a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class, where she served as President of the class. For many years, she was a member and past President of the Gridley Club, as well as the Greenville Woman's Club.
Martha devoted her life to the care of her parents, and after their passing, she married Bryant Terry of Hamilton, Ohio in 1984. Upon their marriage, Bryant moved to Greenville, where they continued to live until late 2004 when they moved to Covenant Place in Sumter, SC.
In addition to her husband Bryant, she was predeceased by her two sisters, Catherine Johns (Mike) of Columbia and Mary Jackson (Jimmy) of Sumter. Also, her brothers John Robert Nash (Evelyn) and Edwin Nash (Beatrice) of Greenville, as well as her brother-in-law and his wife, Harold and Viola Terry of Altoona, FL
Martha is survived by four nieces and two nephews.
Memorials may be made to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 West Earle Street, Greenville, SC 29609.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, in the Chapel at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville with the Rev. Stephen Clyborne officiating. The family will receive friends at the chapel a half hour before the service.
Published in The Greenville News on June 8, 2019