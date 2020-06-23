Martha Reid Hall
Martha Reid Hall

Greenville - Martha Reid Hall, 76, wife of Jason S. Hall, of Greenville, passed away June 22, 2020.

She was the daughter of late Walker Hennon Reid and Earline Bruce Reid. Her family was her world. Mrs. Hall took great pride in being a devoted mother to her children and adoring Nana to her grandchildren. Martha was a charter member of Monaghan Baptist Church, where she was a part of the Good Timers, WMU Group V, Heaven Bound Sunday School Class and Shut-In Ministry.

In addition to her husband of fifty-eight years she is survived by her children, Angel H. Moore (Scott), Starr H. Curtis (Brad), Jason S. Hall, Jr. (Erin); grandchildren, Hannah Lauren Curtis, Walker Gene Moore and Micah Reid Curtis.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Mrs. Hall will lie in state on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Monaghan Baptist Church, 1500 W. Parker Road, Greenville, SC 29617.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
