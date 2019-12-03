Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Richey Jennings Simpson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Richey Jennings Simpson Obituary
Martha Richey Jennings Simpson

Easley - Martha Richey Jennings Simpson, 95, of the Powdersville Road Community, passed away December 3, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late W. Clarence and Ida Ellison Richey. She retired from the office of Doctors Rogers & Walsh after 26 years of service. She was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and worked with the preschool department for 36 years.

Martha was preceded in death by her first husband, Lewis Jennings; her second husband, Bailey Simpson; her son, Anthony Jennings; and her brothers, W.C. Richey and Homer Richey.

Surviving are her sister, Margaret Richey Orr; her niece, Anne Orr Pepper (Fred), all of Easley; and her stepson, Layne Simpson (Phyllis) of Simpsonville.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 3:00pm at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1:30pm - 2:45pm at the church.

Flowers are accepted. The family would like to give a very special thank you to Chaplain Paul of Brookdale-Easley Place for his support during this difficult time. Memorials may be made to Halcyon Hospice; Brookdale-Easley Place, or Oakview Memory Care.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
Download Now