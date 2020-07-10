Martha Storey
Simpsonville - Martha Ray Lasseter Storey, devoted mother and loving wife, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020. Born September 20, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late William Hugh Lasseter and Florence Jones Lasseter.
Mrs. Storey was raised in Fitzgerald, Georgia, graduating from Fitzgerald High School in 1940 as Valedictorian of her class. She was a Cheerleader for the Varsity Sports Teams and Co-Editor of the High School Newspaper. She received a scholarship to Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, graduating in 1944 with a degree in English and Latin. She was on the field hockey team, in the Glee Club, and served as House President for students in her senior year. She was also a Feature Writer for the College Newspaper. Upon graduation, she was selected to work as the Executive Secretary to the Dean of the Faculty and Registrar of the College. She held this position until her marriage to Wallace Storey on Nov. 20, 1948. Following her marriage, the Storeys honeymooned in Florida and attended the Gator Bowl. She became a lifelong Clemson fan like her husband. They attended Clemson home games and many away games for 62 years. Mrs. Storey also remained active in Agnes Scott affairs and was long time Corresponding Secretary for the Class of 1944.
Upon moving to Spartanburg, Mrs. Storey was active in Church and Civic work. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, a long-time member of the Loyalty Class, Chairman of United Methodist Women circle, Treasurer of the Bethel Women's Society, member of the Trustees, District Treasurer of the Methodist Women's Society, and participated in many other activities. She was also a long-time member of the Discussion and Garden Club of Spartanburg and an avid bridge player and played in several Bridge Clubs in Spartanburg.
She is survived by her husband, Wallace A. Storey, Sr.; son, Wallace A. Storey, Jr. (Catherine); daughter, Susan Storey Simpson (Dwight); grandchildren, Jennifer Storey Delmarco, (Danny), James Wallace Storey (Heather), Kristina Simpson Robbins ( Slade), Caroline Simpson Schell (David); eight great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Paul Eugene Storey (Mary Louise). She was predeceased by her sister, Florence Lasseter Rambo and her brother, Hugh Lasseter.
Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. For those who wish to view, the body will lie in state on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast. A private Funeral Service will be held but there will be a public Graveside Service in Greenville Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, P.O. Box 11038, Lewiston, ME 04243.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.