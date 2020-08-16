1/1
Martha Ware "Marty" Hughes
Martha "Marty" Ware Hughes

Greenville - Martha "Marty" Ware Hughes, 97, wife of the late Cyril R. Hughes, died Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late A. L. and Lillian Grace Fant Ware.

Mrs. Hughes attended Overbrook Baptist Church of Greenville for many years. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Hughes worked for Credit Bureau of Greenville. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels of Greenville for more than twenty years. As a member of the Silver Threads, she shared her creative talents decorating the tables of local churches for group dinners and events.

She is survived by daughter Martha Jeannie Melton; son James Richard Hughes and wife, Diane; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by son-in-law, Dennis Melton, and one great-great-granddaughter.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family requests those attending to please wear appropriate face coverings and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to Overbrook Baptist Church Building Fund, 1705 E. North St., Greenville, SC 29607 or Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
