Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Martha Young Lollis

Martha Young Lollis Obituary
Martha Young Lollis

- - Martha Young Lollis 82 passed away at home on Wednesday, May 1st 2019. She was born on November 17, 1936 to Oscar Leo Young and Lillie Mae Rainey Young in Anderson County. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years Charles E Lollis Sr. She is survived by her two sons Charles E Lollis Jr. (Heather) and Chad E Lollis as well as two special people in her life Jonathan Brashier and Justin Lowman whom she loved like family. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She enjoyed gardening and Gospel Music. She was loved dearly and will be missed by those who knew & loved her.
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019
