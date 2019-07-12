Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
Martin Clarence Jones Jr.

Martin Clarence Jones Jr.

Greenville - Martin C. Jones Jr., 86, of Greenville, widower of Linda S. Jones, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 AM. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park following the service.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News on July 12, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.