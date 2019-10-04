Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Beth Israel Synagogue
425 Summit Drive
Greenville, SC
Martin J. "Marty" Wertheim

Taylors - Martin J. "Marty" Wertheim, 88, husband of Frances Wertheim, of Taylors, died peacefully at home on October 2nd, 2019.

Born in Far Rockaway, New York, he was the son of the late Louis Pressler Wertheim and Ann Cohen Wertheim.

He was a graduate of the State University of New York at Farmingdale.

He served in the United States Army as an aviation mechanic during the Korean War.

Marty worked for Michelin North America for 27 years, in New York, Ohio, and South Carolina, retiring as Director of Consumer Relations.

In addition to his loving wife of 34 years, he leaves 6 children and 6 grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at Beth Israel Synagogue, 425 Summit Drive, Greenville at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Donations may be made to Beth Israel Synagogue or the Greenville Area Parkinson Society (GAPS) www.gapsonline.org.

Online condolences may be sent at www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 4, 2019
