Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Berea First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Berea First Baptist Church
Martin L. "Marty" Campbell

Martin L. "Marty" Campbell Obituary
Martin L. "Marty" Campbell

Easley - Martin "Marty" L. Campbell, 51, husband of Missy Coleman Campbell, of Easley, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Marty was born in Greenville to Elaine Campbell and the late Jack L. Campbell. He was a 1985 graduate of Parker High School and a 1989 graduate of the University of South Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Marty was an avid Gamecock fan, who loved golf and motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family on Disney vacations and watching his daughter dance.

In addition to his wife of 28 years, he is survived by a daughter, Sarah C. Campbell, of Easley; and a sister, Tracy E. Campbell, of Greenville.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Berea First Baptist Church in the Welcome Center from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow in the sanctuary at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 S.W. Gemini Drive, Ste 38269, Beaverton, OR, 97008-7105 or www.kindeycancer.org/donate or Berea First Baptist Church, 529 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville, SC 29611.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 8, 2019
