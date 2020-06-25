Marty Lee Hawkins
1974 - 2020
Marty Lee Hawkins

Pelzer - Marty Lee Hawkins, 45, husband of Susan Marie Arthur, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Marty was born September 7, 1974 to Eddie Hawkins and the late Terry Miller Hawkins. He was a pilot, a mechanic, a business owner, and a lead floor sweeper's assistant but most of all he was a loving husband and father.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and father, are a son, Cameron Hawkins; a daughter, Abbey Wamsley-Moore and husband, Dylan; a brother, Johnny Hawkins and many other family members and friends that he loved dearly.

Viewing for Marty will be 5-7pm Sunday at Fletcher Funeral Service.

Funeral Services will be private.

Fletcher Funeral Service




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
