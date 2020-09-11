1/1
Marvie Jeanne Smith Thamis
Marvie Jeanne Smith Thamis

Taylors - Marvie Jeanne Smith Thamis, 83, widow of Tom Thamis and Charles E. Fulks, her caregiver, beloved life partner, passed away September 10, 2020.

A native of Hart County, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Marvin B. Smith and Osteen Smith Cantrell. Jeanne grew up in Startex, South Carolina, graduated from District Five High School and lived many years in Syracuse, New York. She was a retired Property Manager with McBee Apartments, a senior complex.

Surviving are a son, Thomas Thamis and wife, Alejandra; one sister, Peggy Campbell and four grandchildren, Sebastian, Thomas, Nicole, and Jimmy.

She was also predeceased by two sisters, Betty McKinnon and Dot Hovey.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020, at The Wood Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Wood Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
