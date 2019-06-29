Services
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory
194 Queen St
Boone, NC 28607
(828) 264-8888
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
3505 Bamboo Road
Boone, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church,
3505 Bamboo Road
Boone, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Bagwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Bagwell Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Bagwell Jr. Obituary
Marvin Bagwell, Jr.

- - Marvin Bagwell Jr (Sunny) 76, passed away peacefully, June 27, 2019 after declining health with Parkinson's and dementia.

Marvin was born July 19, 1942 in Greenville, SC to the late Marvin and Mary Bagwell. He graduated from Greenville High School and he attended the University of South Carolina and Palmer School of Business in Columbia SC. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Jean Penland, August 19, 1961.

Marvin had a very successful career as a commercial insurance broker. He worked for Sedgwick James and Marsh and McClennan before retiring. He not only took pride in his business, but truly valued the friends he made during his time in business. After retirement he moved to Ocean Isle Beach, NC for a few years but then made Blowing Rock, NC his final resting place.

Marvin loved his Lord and his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years Jean, his daughter Pam Guice (Hal) of Fort Mill SC and his daughter Julie O'Bryan (Jeff) of Blowing Rock, NC. He adored his 4 grandchildren, Andrew and Stephen Guice of Charlotte, NC and Kyle and Katie O'Bryan of Blowing Rock NC. and brother Eddie Bagwell (Kathy) of Greenville, SC.

Marvin had many interests over the years. He was an avid runner and he enjoyed boating and fishing. He was very involved with his church Mt. Vernon. He loved his church and church family. He was known and loved for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was on the board of Hope Pregnancy Center and volunteered with Hebron Ministries in Boone.

A service in celebration of Marvin's life will be held June 29, 2019 at 3:00pm at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone NC 28607. Visitation will precede the service at Mt Vernon beginning at 1:30pm.

Our many thanks to the staff of Deerfield Assisted Living and Hospice for the love and care he received.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Pregnancy Center, 208 Howard St, Boone, NC 28607 or Hebron Colony Ministries, 356 Old Turnpike Road

Boone, NC 28607

Online condolences may be sent to www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory (Boone, NC) is serving the Bagwell family.
Published in The Greenville News on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now