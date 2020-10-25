1/
Marvin Eugene Lee
Marvin Eugene Lee

Easley - Marvin Eugene Lee, 72, husband of Norma "Jean" Lee, died Friday, October 23, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Paul and Annie Sue Pearson Lee.

In addition to his loving wife of 52 years, he is survived by three daughters, Lorrieann Durham (Alan), Linda Weeks (James), and Lisa Lee (Miguel Olivero).

Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery West.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
