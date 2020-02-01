|
Marvin J. Derrick
Greenville - Marvin J. Derrick, 84, husband of the late Margaret Cooper Derrick and father of the late Marcia Lynn Smith, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Born in Oconee County, Marvin was a son of the late William Sloan and Selma Rholetter Derrick. He was one of 12 children.
Surviving are his son-in-law, Carl D. Smith; two grandchildren, Jesse Derrick and Josephine Dakota Smith; six siblings, Edith Crawford, Carolyn Cross, Velma (J.W.) Henson, Betty (Lewis) Wood, and D.H. (Joyce) Derrick; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years and only daughter, Marvin was preceded in death by six siblings, Vera Derrick, Crate Derrick, Cecil Derrick, Goldman Derrick, Ruth Smith, and Bill Derrick.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel, with burial following in Graceland West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020