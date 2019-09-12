|
Marvin Patterson Braswell
Greenville - Marvin Patterson Braswell, Jr. born January 10, 1964, in Anderson, SC, died September 9, 2019 at Open Arms Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC. He was the son of Anne Nicholson Braswell of Greenville. Marvin was baptized at St. James Episcopal Church. He is survived by his mother Anne and two sisters: Claire G. Braswell (Roger Peterson) of Baltimore, MD and Elizabeth A. Braswell of Simpsonville and a dear friend Margaret E. Ulmer of Greenville.
Marvin was predeceased by his father Marvin P. Braswell, Sr., grandparents, L.E. and Grace Nicholson and Comdr and Mrs. Timothy Braswell.
A graduate of Mauldin High School, Marvin earned a degree in business and computer science from Francis Marion College. He worked for several industries before starting his own business, AIM Systems Corporation. He took pleasure in obtaining his pilot's license, and learning other languages in his travels to other countries. Marvin participated in many civic activities as well as providing expertise to friends and charities and his final gift is the donation of his body to medical science.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations. Memorials may be made to Triple Tree Aerodrome (small non-profit outside Woodruff), www.tripletreeaerodrome.com, Crescent Music Club or the .
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019