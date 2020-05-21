Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Simpsonville First Baptist Church
Mary Alberta Baldwin Harling

Mary Alberta Baldwin Harling Obituary
Mary Alberta Baldwin Harling, 88, wife of Walker Harling for 69 years, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Mrs. Harling was born in Simpsonville to the late William Frank Baldwin and Sunie Alberta Smith Baldwin. She worked for many years as the bookkeeper for Simpsonville Drugs. She was a member of Simpsonville First Baptist Church and the Caring Sunday School class. She enjoyed church activities such as the WMU and singing in the choir. Mary enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and traveling.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Rev. Randy Harling and wife Sherri; two daughters, Bonnie Anthony, and Peggy Nibert and husband Gregg; five grandchildren, Ben Harling, Ryan Harling, Shaun Nibert, Van Nibert, and Maura Anthony; two great-grandchildren, Walker Harling and Camryn Harling. She was predeceased by four brothers, Manley Baldwin, Don Baldwin, Leon Baldwin, and Virgil Baldwin.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of Simpsonville First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Randy Harling and Gregg Nibert. Burial will be in Simpsonville City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Published in The Greenville News from May 21 to May 22, 2020
