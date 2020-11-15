1/
Mary Alexander Thompson
Mary Alexander Thompson

Laurens - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth "Mary Lib" Alexander Thompson, 78, of Laurens, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Mary Lib was born on May 7, 1942, the only child of the late Walter Clay and Rebecca Alexander. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, John P. Thompson; step-son, Joseph V. Thompson and step-granddaughter, Amelia Thompson. Mary Lib was a member of Fountain Inn Trinity United Methodist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Fountain Inn Trinity United Methodist Church, 403 S. Weston Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
8648786371
