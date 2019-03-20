|
|
Mary Ann C. Simms
Greer - Mary Ann Canaday Simms, 97, widow of Dr. Stewart B. Simms, passed away March 15, 2019.
A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, daughter of the late Ernest Franklin and Cecile Wood Canaday, she graduated from Meredith College and attended Southwestern Seminary. She was a member of Greer First Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Dr. Stewart B. Simms, Jr. of Athens, Georgia and Hon. Robert F. Simms of Greer; a daughter, Carol Ann Paret of Waco, Texas; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Simms was predeceased by a sister, Helen Canaday Simms.
A service of celebration and remembrance will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Dr. Stewart B. Simms, Jr., Hon. Robert F. Simms and Mrs. Dottie Bryson. A private interment will be held at Wood Memorial Park.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Mission:Dignity, P.O. Box 819109, Dallas, Texas 75381-9109.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019