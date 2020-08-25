Mary Ann CooperAnderson - Mary Ann Sears Cooper, 82, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 12:00-1:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Dr. Kirt Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged to be worn.