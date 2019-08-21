|
Mary Ann Hemphill
Greenville - Mary Ann Hemphill passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. She was born in Greer, SC to the late James Augustus and Elizabeth Ellen McHugh.
She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church. She enjoyed gardening and was a prolific reader. One of her great pleasures was to play golf at the Greenville Golf and Tennis Club.
She is survived by one son, Michael Peterson; two grandsons: Wesley and Zach Peterson; one great-granddaughter, Isla Peterson; and her beloved two dogs.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 St. James Episcopal Church, 301 Piney Mountain Road Greenville, SC 29609.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Greenville County Animal Care Services, 328 Furman Hall Rd, Greenville, SC 29609.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.mackeymortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 21, 2019