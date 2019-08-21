Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Episcopal Church,
301 Piney Mountain Road
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hemphill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Hemphill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Hemphill Obituary
Mary Ann Hemphill

Greenville - Mary Ann Hemphill passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. She was born in Greer, SC to the late James Augustus and Elizabeth Ellen McHugh.

She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church. She enjoyed gardening and was a prolific reader. One of her great pleasures was to play golf at the Greenville Golf and Tennis Club.

She is survived by one son, Michael Peterson; two grandsons: Wesley and Zach Peterson; one great-granddaughter, Isla Peterson; and her beloved two dogs.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 St. James Episcopal Church, 301 Piney Mountain Road Greenville, SC 29609.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Greenville County Animal Care Services, 328 Furman Hall Rd, Greenville, SC 29609.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.mackeymortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Mortuary
Download Now