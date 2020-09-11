1/
Mary Ann Honcharuk
Mary Ann Honcharuk

Greenville - Mary Ann Honcharuk, age 84, of Greenville, SC passed away in her sleep, Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

She was born in Cortland, NY on December 15, 1934 to Veredon and Claribel Fries.

Her parents, two husbands, and four sisters preceded Mary Ann in death.

She is survived by one nephew, six nieces, four great nephews and eight great nieces.

She graduated from Zion Bible College, (now Northpoint Bible College) in Massachusetts and Hartwick College in New York.

She was a member of Mauldin Church of God, Mauldin, SC, where a Memorial service is planned in the fall.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
