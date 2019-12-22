Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Mary Ann Mull Ward


1928 - 2019
Mary Ann Mull Ward Obituary
Mary Ann Mull Ward

Simpsonville - Mary Ann Mull Ward, 91, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Mary Ann was born in Greenville, South Carolina on November 10, 1928 to the late Thomas Clifton and Ollie Baity Mull. She was married to Mallard Henry "Bill" Ward for 45 years until his passing in 1995. She was a 1945 Graduate of Parker High School, and worked as a cosmetologist at The Brandon Company Store for over 30 years. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is her daughter, Ann Elizabeth Ward Bryant, of Simpsonville; two grandchildren, Jennifer Bryant Vaughn (Seth) and Julie Bryant Murdock (Derrick), both of Simpsonville; and five great-grandchildren, Gracen and Emerson Vaughn, and Thomas, William, and Mary Claire Murdock, all of Simpsonville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a grandson, Phillip Steven Bryant, Jr.

The family will host a celebration of life at a later date, and she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in her memory to Prisma Health - Uptate Inpatient Hospice, (864)455-7000,

Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the Ward family.

www.MackeyMortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
