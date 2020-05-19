|
Mary Anne Wain
Pelzer - Mrs. Mary Anne Wain, "MA", of Pelzer, SC passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 71.
Mary Anne was born to Henry and Mary Mann in Harrisburg, PA. She was the eldest of four and attended Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, NJ. Following graduation, she went on to work for the FBI in Washington DC, where she met her future husband, James E. Wain. They married in 1969 and relocated to Mays Landing, NJ, where they spent 49 years raising a family before moving to Pelzer, SC. Mary Anne graduated Atlantic County Vocational and Technical School as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for Shore Memorial Hospital for 24 years. Mary Anne actively supported her community as a member of several different organizations, including the Civic Club and Parent Teacher Association.
Mary Anne is survived by her husband, James, her three daughters, Cheryl Brown (Josh), Tracy Krasuski (Marc), and Christine Stewart (Josh), nine grandchildren, and her three brothers, Henry "Jay", Mark (Janet), and Michael Mann.
Mary Anne enjoyed gardening, reading, coloring, and above all, spending time with family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Mary Anne supported food pantries as part of her church community while in NJ and SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the food pantries of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church at 2252 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681 or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330.
(Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Greenville News from May 19 to May 20, 2020