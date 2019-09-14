|
Mary Annette Barr
Easley - Mary Annette Barr, 79, wife of Joseph Kenneth Barr, of Easley, passed away, Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Born in Anderson Co., she was a daughter of the late Frank and Louree Harrison.
Annette was a member of Siloam Baptist Church. She was involved in the nursery at the church for over 30 years. Annette was known for her love of flowers.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by four children, Joan Barr, Joey Barr (Kim), Robby Barr (Cyndi), and Darrell Barr (Tamarra); sixteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and a sister, Lora Bridges (Tommy).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Arlene Cooper.
A visitation will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, Legacy Fund, 229 Siloam Rd, Easley, SC 29642.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 14, 2019