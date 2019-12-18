|
Mary B. Ross
Greenville - It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we, the family of Mary Breazeale Ross, announce she died peacefully on December 15, 2019 at Bridgeview Center in Ormond Beach, Florida. Her life on earth has ended but now, the celebration truly begins. God has chosen another Angel to the Kingdom of Heaven.
Frances Elise Sanchez (Mary) was born August 13, 1918, to Thelma Sanchez of Florida. She was adopted by the late Joseph Norton and Martha Jane Breazeale at birth. She was predeceased by two brothers: William Edward and Otto Cody Breazeale.
Our mother was a hard worker, loving, sweet and gracious lady. She was a woman of simple taste and loved and cherished all her children equally. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and that is what kept her going.
She was employed at Orders Mattress/Parkplace Manufacturing Company until her retirement at 75 years old. She was a faithful member of Eastlan Baptist Church, Greenville, SC since 1950.
Surviving children are: Richard (Linda) Ross of Wilmington, NC, Bill (Doris) Ross of Vinton, VA, Eugene (Shelby) Ross of Greenville, SC, Martha Edna (John) Bryant of Simpsonville, SC, Brenda (Gene) Holtzclaw of St. Augustine, FL, Elaine (Ray) Bishop of Gastonia, NC, Ray (Debbie) Ross of Lyman, SC and Ellis Jay Ross of Greer, SC. Also surviving are fifteen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 until 10:50 a.m. at The Howze Mortuary. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in The Howze Mortuary Chapel.
Burial will follow the service at Mountain View Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Bridgeview Center OPIS for their love and care of their mother.
The Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019