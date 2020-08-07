1/
Mary Barbrey
Mary Barbrey

Mauldin - Mary Sue Barbrey, 90, wife of the late Clarence "Ham" Barbrey, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Pauline Jenkins Lindley.

Mrs. Barbrey was a long time member of Mauldin First Baptist Church.

She is survived by daughter, Brenda Richter and her husband, Paul; son, Mike Barbrey and his wife, Denise; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mauldin First Baptist Church.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
