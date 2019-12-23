|
Mary Bennefield
Fountain Inn - Mrs. Mary Catherine Leake Johnson Bennefield, age 71, of 107 Nash Lane, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at McCall Hospice House, Simpsonville, SC. Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Pierce Leake, Sr. and Catherine Watts Leake and wife of Jim Bennefield and a former employee of Simpsonville Mill. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia R. Johnson. She leaves to cherish memories, six children, Clarence E. Johnson, Darrell F. Johnson (Deborah), Jacqueline F. Sims (Fredrick), Timothy E. Johnson, Jeffery A. Johnson (Cynthia) and Kimberly D. Johnson. Funeral service will be held 12 Noon, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Golden View Baptist Church with Dr. Jeffery Williams officiating. Burial will be in Cannon Memorial Park.
Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019