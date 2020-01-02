|
Mary Catherine "Katie" Hill
Greenville - Mary Catherine "Katie" Hill, 95, widow of the late Frank Hill, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Born in Fountain Inn, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Dennis Stoddard and Nannie Burdette Stoddard. Katie was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was retired from J.P. Stevens. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, J.D. Stoddard and Wilton Stoddard; a sister, Carrie Gault; and a nephew, Jerry Gault.
She is survived by two sisters, Anne Smith of Gray Court, SC and Billie Adair of Fountain Inn, SC; three nephews, James Stoddard (Adele), Mike Gault, and Kevin Adair (Susan); four nieces, Denise Porter (John), Camellia Smith, Celia Hodges (Keith), and Roslyn Stoddard; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held in the Remembrance Mausoleum Chapel in Woodlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020