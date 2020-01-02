Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine "Katie" Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine "Katie" Hill Obituary
Mary Catherine "Katie" Hill

Greenville - Mary Catherine "Katie" Hill, 95, widow of the late Frank Hill, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Born in Fountain Inn, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Dennis Stoddard and Nannie Burdette Stoddard. Katie was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was retired from J.P. Stevens. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, J.D. Stoddard and Wilton Stoddard; a sister, Carrie Gault; and a nephew, Jerry Gault.

She is survived by two sisters, Anne Smith of Gray Court, SC and Billie Adair of Fountain Inn, SC; three nephews, James Stoddard (Adele), Mike Gault, and Kevin Adair (Susan); four nieces, Denise Porter (John), Camellia Smith, Celia Hodges (Keith), and Roslyn Stoddard; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held in the Remembrance Mausoleum Chapel in Woodlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:30pm.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now