Mary Catherine King
Pelzer - Mary Catherine King, 93, widow of George King, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019.
She retired from Kemet in 1992, was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Pelzer and the Rebekah Sunday School Class. She enjoyed community events, eating out with friends, and was hard to catch at home.
She is survived by sons, Randy King (Sara Lyn) and Keith King, both of Pelzer; sister, Edna Burton; granddaughters, Cason King Erlenbaugh (Mark) and Maggie King, both of Pelzer, Katie Fordham (Sam) of Alexandria, AL, Heather Bennett (Jason) and Tiffany Bennett (Adam), both of Simpsonville, and Mindy Thompson (Blake) of New Albany, MS; ten great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 24, at Greenville Memorial Gardens with visitation following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nehemiah's Wall, C/O Washington Baptist Church, 208 Washington Church Rd, Pelzer, SC 29669.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 23, 2019