Mary Christine Kirk
N. Charleston - Mary Christine Kirk, age 89, passed away July 10, 2019 at her home in N. Charleston. Chris was born on February 18, 1930 in Piedmont, SC to the late Junius and Gertrude Tripp.
She spent part of her childhood working and living on a farm operated by an aunt and uncle in Abbeville County. She often spoke of those days as being among the happiest and most idyllic days of her life. During that time, she developed a life-long passion for cooking. Although she was primarily a home maker, she utilized her talents with the Greenville County Schools cafeteria as well with the Ingles supermarket deli.
She relocated with her family to N. Charleston in 2007 and became a member of Northbridge Baptist Church. Previously their family had been long standing members of Augusta Heights Baptist church in Greenville.
Chris was married to her husband Wade for 68 years until his death in 2015. She is also preceded in death by her children; Karen (Kirk) Miller, Steven and Mark Kirk, and twin grandsons who were lost at birth. She is survived by her son-in-law Eslie Miller of Saluda, NC, Nancy Miller Studt of Tucson, AZ, and Donna Carol Jones of N. Charleston.
We can only hope that those who await her will be hungry.
Arrangements entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in The Greenville News on July 14, 2019