Mary Cogswell Cannon (Sissy) Goodale
1938 - 2020
Mary (Sissy) Cogswell Cannon Goodale

- - Mary (Sissy) Cogswell Cannon Goodale died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born December 9, 1938, in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Alberry Charles Cannon and Mary Cogswell Cannon. Her husband, David Russell Goodale, died February 10, 2014.

Sissy is survived by her daughters, Mary, Elizabeth and Frances, her brother the Rev. Charles Cannon, Jr. and her sister Elizabeth Danel (Jack).

She is also survived by grandsons Donovan and Anderson Stettner, and their father William, and Lee and David Syracuse, and their father Todd.

Sissy requests that gifts in memory of her life be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1002 South Main St. Greenville, SC 29601.

Private burial will be at Springwood Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Michael Cannon and a reception following at the home of Mary Frances and Glenn Roberts at a later date.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
