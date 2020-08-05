Mary Cothran
Greenville - Mary Imogene Cothran, 88, formerly of Augusta Road, Pelzer, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Corrie Elizabeth Ridgeway Cothran. She retired from Sunshine Cleaners in Mauldin and was a member of Daventon Baptist Church.
She is survived by nieces, Tina Hazelett, Debbie Carmickle, Paige Kelly, Judy Clamp, Diane Tolson, Sue Henderson, and Gloria Culver; and nephews, Roland, Steve, and Tommy Cothran, Larry Darby, John and Phil Henderson, and Don Thompson.
She was predeceased by brothers, J.T., Charlie, and Wendell Cothran; sisters, Lila Darby, Annie Holliday, Sadie Henderson, Pally Watkins, and Betty Thompson; niece, Peg Price; and nephews, Bob Darby, Mike Holliday, and Randy Thompson.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 10, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605, or to the charity of one's choice
.
The families are at their respective homes.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com