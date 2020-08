Mary Cothran

Mary CothranGreenville - Mary Imogene Cothran, 88, formerly of Augusta Road, Pelzer, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas and Corrie Elizabeth Ridgeway Cothran. She retired from Sunshine Cleaners in Mauldin and was a member of Daventon Baptist Church.She is survived by nieces, Tina Hazelett, Debbie Carmickle, Paige Kelly, Judy Clamp, Diane Tolson, Sue Henderson, and Gloria Culver; and nephews, Roland, Steve, and Tommy Cothran, Larry Darby, John and Phil Henderson, and Don Thompson.She was predeceased by brothers, J.T., Charlie, and Wendell Cothran; sisters, Lila Darby, Annie Holliday, Sadie Henderson, Pally Watkins, and Betty Thompson; niece, Peg Price; and nephews, Bob Darby, Mike Holliday, and Randy Thompson.A graveside service will be held Monday, August 10, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605, or to the charity of one's choice The families are at their respective homes.Gray Mortuary, PelzerCondolences: www.graymortuary.com