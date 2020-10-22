1/
Mary D. Farina
Mary D. Farina

Taylors - Mary D. Farina, 89, of 211 Whittlin Way, wife of the late Deacon Frank J. Farina, Jr., died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Peter Porretta and Rosa Tersogni Porretta.

Surviving are daughter, Carol A. Serago of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Marie A. Farina of West Palm Beach, FL; son and daughter-in-law, John and Connie Farina of San Diego, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Buddy Bryant of Taylors, SC; and a brother, Marvin Porretta of Los Angeles, CA. In addition, she is survived by her beloved grandchildren of which there are ten and great grandchildren of which there are sixteen.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth A. Farina; son-in-law, Frank Serago, three brothers, Pat Porretta, Sam Porretta, and Louie Porretta; and her sister, Vicki Nader.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, October 26, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Rite of Committal following at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family will be at the Bryant residence.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Rosary
06:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
