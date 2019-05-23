|
Mary E. Perry
Greenville - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Perry, 67, of Greenville, passed on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Rolling Green Village. She was a daughter of the late Mary M. Perry and Willie Chester Ross.
Surviving are three sons, Jarvis Perry, Chad Chapman, both of Greenville, SC and Erik A. (Chesa) Chapman of Anderson, SC; one brother, Michael Ross of Williamsburg, VA; two granddaughters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service: Friday, May 24, 2019, 2:00pm at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News on May 23, 2019