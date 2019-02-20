Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main Street
Easley, SC
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
4500 Highway 86
Easley, SC
Mary Eleanor Groves Bradley


1928 - 2019
Mary Eleanor Groves Bradley Obituary
Mary Eleanor Groves Bradley

Easley - Mrs. Mary Eleanor Groves Bradley, 90, wife of the late Dr. Edwin Bradley, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Born in Lincoln County, GA, a daughter of the late William Roy Groves and Hattie Lou Blanchard Groves. Mrs. Bradley graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Georgia State College for Women. She was retired from the CDC in Atlanta where she worked in the Mycology Lab, and at the Medical University of South Carolina. She enjoyed ceramics, loved animals, and most of all, loved her church.

Surviving are two sons, Jack Lewis Bradley (Martita) of Rock Hill, SC and Stephen Edwin Bradley (Joni) of Woodland, TX; a daughter, Dr. Susan Elaine Bradley of Easley, SC; three grandchildren, Mary E. Bradley, Jordan B. Bradley (Sarah), and Jamie B. Steck (Kyle); and one great-granddaughter, Madeline Steck.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Bradley was predeceased by six brothers, John Z. Groves, Coleman F. Groves, Edwin Groves, William R. Groves, Jr., Jere B. Groves, and Samuel Groves; and three sisters, Dr. Rebecca Groves Daneman, Libba Groves, and Frances Groves Patterson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley.

Flowers will be accepted, and memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4500 Highway 86, Easley, SC 29642.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 20, 2019
