Mary Elizabeth Ariail
Sumter - Mary Elizabeth Ariail died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Sumter.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dr. C.C. Ariail and Mary Graydon Ariail.
She graduated from Greenville High School and the University of South Carolina with a BA degree in Art. She was a lifelong member of Buncombe Street Methodist Church.
She taught art for one year at Hughes Junior High School. She then went to Parker High School where she taught history and psychology until the school closed. She continued her career at Greenville High School, retiring after forty years of teaching.
At the University of South Carolina, she was president of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, Panhellnic Council, Euphrosynean Literary Society and a member of many other campus organizations. She was also a member of Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.
In Greenville she was an active member of Colonial Dames, a 40-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and Secretary of the Crescent Community Club.
She loved Pawley's Island, SC and spent every summer and many holidays at the house she built there in 1957 and re-built in 1990 after the original house was destroyed by Hurricane Hugo. After her retirement she was able to spend more time at the beach. She also loved to travel, having gone on numerous cruises and traveled to Europe, Alaska, Greece, the Caribbean, and other destinations.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy Ariail King (Howard), nieces, Leslie King Ducey (Cliff), Ariail King, Dorothy Howle Ramseur, Elizabeth Howle, Kathryn Howle, nephews, Clyde Ariail and Steadman Ariail (Donna) and three special great nephews, Ryan Ducey, Reagan Ducey, and Ross Ducey.
She was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Ariail Howle; a brother, C.C. Ariail, Jr, and a niece, Charlotte Ariail.
Private graveside services will be held at Springwood Cemetery in Greenville, SC with Rev. Toni Pate officiating.
The family wishes to express special thanks for the care and concern of Patty Farmer and Karen James and the other members of the staff at Brookdale Senior Living.
Memorials may be made to Buncombe Street Methodist Church, 200 Buncombe Street, Greenville, SC 29601, Epworth Children's Home, P. O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250, or to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.sumterfunerals.com
Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.