Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Crenshaw
Greenville - A celebration of the life of Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Chreitzberg Crenshaw will be held at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in Greenville, SC, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Mrs. Crenshaw died Friday, December 27, 2019 in Greenville. Born and raised in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Hilliard F. and Pearl (nee Medearis) Chreitzberg. In 1945 she graduated from Converse College and married the Reverend Dr. Bryan Crenshaw and for the next 40 years served as a preacher's wife in a succession of SC Methodist churches. After Dr. Crenshaw's retirement from Buncombe Street UMC in Greenville, she remained an active and devoted member of that congregation until her final illness kept her away.
She is survived by her five sons: Mark and John, both of Greenville; Bill and his wife, Diane, of Lake Junaluska, NC; Larry, of Birmingham, Alabama; and Tim, of Columbia, SC. She is survived also by her six grandchildren, four of whom have spouses whom she considered her own: Will and Sendy; Mercer and Jantra; Arthur and Chelsea; Elizabeth and Chris; twin brothers Kai and Whistler; and 8 dearly loved great-grandchildren.
She loved her summer home and friends at Lake Junaluska. She loved her church and her family. Her life was lived in gracious and selfless service to others, and she will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of her favorite charities, Heifer International, or to the Bryan Crenshaw Scholarship Fund at Wofford College.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019