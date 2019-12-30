|
|
Mary Elizabeth Evatt
Greenville - Mary Elizabeth Evatt, 95, wife of the late Hershell Evatt, died Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Leopard and Janie Leopard.
Mary was a member of Unity Baptist Church. Mary loved everyone and never met a stranger.
She is survived by son, William Evatt (Cindy); daughter, Joyce Christopher; grandsons, Patrick Christopher, Paul Christopher (Jennifer), Stanley Evatt (ex-wife Bonnie), and a great granddaughter Morgan.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 03, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020