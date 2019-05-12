Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Mary Elizabeth Hampton Clevenger

Clinton - Mary Elizabeth Hampton Clevenger, 42, of Clinton went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born March 1, 1977 in Greenville, SC to Robert Wayne and Catherine Lott Hampton. Mary attended school at Mitchell Road Christian Academy, Wade Hampton High School and Greenville TEC. Mary enjoyed music and loved animals. She will be remembered as being a wonderful and devoted wife and mother and for her caring spirit, she was always taking care of others in some way.

Mary is survived by her husband, William Richard "Rick" Clevenger of the home; her twin sons, William and Zachary Clevenger; her parents, Cathy and Wayne Hampton; a brother-in-law, Donald M. Ball Jr.; her nieces, Caitlyn and Casey Ball; grandparents, James and Marie Lott and Rhunet Hampton; sister-in-law, Gina C. Clevenger and her Sissy B, Lori Bass.

She was predeceased by a sister, Rebecca Ann Hampton Ball.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton by Rev. Jai Ferguson.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:30 PM at the funeral home.

The family will be at the home of her parents, Cathy and Wayne Hampton, 112 Corrine Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325; , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or Safe Harbor, PO. Box 174, Greenville, SC 29602

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton
Published in The Greenville News on May 12, 2019
