Mary Elizabeth May Causey
Statesville - On May 1, 2019, Mary Elizabeth May Causey completed her journey of faith and went to the place that God and Christ had prepared for her in life after death.
A native of Meridian, Mississippi, Mary Lib grew up in her downtown home adjacent to First Baptist Church, which became a vital part of her life from childhood onward. She developed her faith and learned the joys of music through piano and children's choirs. She was also a beautiful and accomplished dancer, winning numerous local and state competitions.
It was also at First Baptist where Mary Lib met, fell in love, and married Jack Causey in 1959. After graduation from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Jack and Mary Lib began their ministry together at First Baptist in Greensboro NC, followed by First Baptist in Gaffney SC, Pendleton Street Baptist in Greenville SC, and finally at First Baptist in Statesville. While Jack served as pastor, Mary Lib became an integral part of church ministry through leading Children's Choirs, singing with Adult Choirs, mentoring college students and directing wedding ceremonies. While informal, her role was to simply love the congregation and she did.
Equally as important to Mary Lib was active ministry within the community, including Fifth Street Ministries and Hospice of Iredell County. Perhaps Mary Lib's greatest ministry was her gift of hospitality. Whether she was entertaining in their home or hosting an event, she wanted everyone to feel included and welcomed. Friendships were important to her and she loved time spent with church choir members, volunteers at Hospice, bridge club friends and Queens Grant neighbors.
In the fullness of Mary Lib's life, she was also the center of her family. As wife, sister, mother and grandmother, she provided infinite love and encouragement. She organized and prepared meals for family gatherings, and she listened and offered support in the daily joys and challenges of our lives. She was a consistent and loving presence who will continue in our hearts in the days and years ahead.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Kim Causey Ray (Robby) of Charlotte, one son, Richey Causey (Lynn) of Simpsonville, SC; three grandsons, Miller Ray of Charlotte, Matthew and Michael Causey of Simpsonville, SC and one brother, Jack Mack May (Nancy) of Roanoke, VA.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Statesville with Rev. Wes Pitts and Rev. Nelson Grenade officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
On Sunday May 5, 2019, a Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Greenville, SC. The family will visit with friends from 1:00-1:45 prior to the service. Following the services, a committal service will be conducted at First Baptist Church Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave. Statesville, NC 28677, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting St. Statesville, NC 28677 or to the Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family of Mary Lib Causey.
Published in The Greenville News on May 3, 2019