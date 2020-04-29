|
Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Syracuse
Greer - Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Syracuse, 79, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Michelle (Don), Todd (Lynn), and Alicia (Sherrie); and grandchildren: Lee, David, Jackson, Ian, Bill, Joel, Christie, Michelle (Misty), Courtney, and Riley.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020