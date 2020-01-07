Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Mary Ellen Arnold Chappell

Mary Ellen Arnold Chappell Obituary
Mary Ellen Arnold Chappell

Greenville - Mary Ellen Arnold Chappell, 91, formerly of Woodruff Street passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Montrose Manor.

A native of Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Nannie Godfrey Arnold and was the widower of Ray Simpson Chappell. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and a retired manager with Sav-More-Dollar Store in Greer.

Surviving are one daughter, Kay (Robert) Lawson of Woodruff. She was predeceased by two sisters, Mattie Grubbs and Pallie Stephens and four brothers, Lawrence Arnold, Grover Arnold, Ben Arnold and Eugene Arnold.

Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Carroll Caldwell and Rev. Chuck Pace. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.

The family is at the home of Kay and Robert Lawson, 1591 Green Pond Road, Woodruff.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, S.C. 29615.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
