Mary Elliott Ball Graham
Columbia - Mary Elliott Ball Graham, 76, of Columbia, died Friday, November 6, 2020. Born February 7, 1944, in Charleston, SC, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel Ingraham Ball and Anne Stuart Barnwell Ball.
Mary attended Charleston Day School and Ashley Hall in Charleston, SC. She was outstanding in many sports, including volleyball, basketball and track. She also enjoyed hunting, horseback riding, waterskiing and fishing with her father. Mary went on to attend Converse College and later the University of South Carolina where she studied Political Science and was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
After college, she married Hugh Zwingle Graham, Jr., of Greenville, SC. and they lived in Louisville, KY and Greenville, before moving to Columbia to raise their family. Mary was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral where she volunteered throughout the years.
She was a member of the New Century Club, the Columbia Ball, the Charleston Cotillion, the Pine Tree Hunt Club, and the National Society of The Colonial Dames
In addition to her husband, Hugh Zwingle Graham, Jr., Mary is survived by her daughters, Anne Stuart Graham Jenkins (Spencer James) and Mary Elliott Graham deLoach (Joseph Kershaw); a brother, Nathaniel Ingraham Ball, III (Jane); and grandchildren who were the light of her life: Spencer James Jenkins, Jr., Anne Barnwell Jenkins, Mary Graham Jenkins, Joseph Kershaw deLoach, Jr., and Louisa Moultrie deLoach. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and son, Hugh Zwingle Graham, III.
A private graveside service will be held at Old Saint Andrew's Parish Church in Charleston. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Cir #100, Columbia, SC 29210.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
