Mary Faustina "Tina" Durham
Fort Mill - Mrs. Mary Faustina "Tina" Durham, age 94, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at home. At her request, there will be no public services.
Born in Anderson County, SC, Tina was the last surviving child of the late Jacob Andrew Owen and Lillie Mae Browning Owen. She came from humble beginnings; born into a poor farming family, she was crippled at birth and lost her Dad at 2-1/2 years old.
There were many who told her she'd never amount to anything; however, through determination she accomplished much. She attended Draughon's Business College in Greenville, S.C. where she met her future husband, Jack when he returned from WWII. They were married and during his Naval Career they lived in Rhode Island, Groton, Conn., Key West, Fla., Cary, NC, Goose Creek, SC and she finally moved to Rock Hill, S.C. in 2007.
Widowed at age 41, Tina went back to work while raising her children; they were 13 and 16 when they lost their dad. After working as a bookkeeper and parts manager for Polaris Missile Base in Goose Creek, SC for 20 years, she retired in 1988. Tina loved gardening, reading, writing to pen pals, crocheting, and playing bingo. She volunteered at the base library, Trident Hospital and with Helping Hands in Goose Creek.
Surviving are her daughter, Joan Michele Durham Ferrer and her husband, Larry Ferrer of Fort Mill, SC; her son, Thomas John Durham of San Franciso, CA.; grandchildren, Mark Richard Ferrer, Sheila Kaye Ferrer Cathcart, and John David Ferrer; and great-grandchildren, Carmen Faith Cathcart, Ethan Harold Cathcart and Hayden Ferrer. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: David, Tommy, Eunice, Alma, and Jacob.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019