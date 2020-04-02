Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Brock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Frances Brock Obituary
Mary Frances Brock

Greenville - Mary Frances Brock, 69, wife of Terry Brock, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jake and Ovie Ellenburg Ivester.

Mary Frances received her Bachelor's degree from Clemson University. She loved to cook and opened her own catering business, Key West Connection & Seafood Market in Greenville.

She had some very special friends who became her right hand in making the business like her family. All of her customers became a part of that family.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her sisters Nancy Alley, Sandra Martin, and Laura Rasberry. All the nieces and nephews in the family were very important to her. Nephews, Brandon Mathis and Evan Ivester were raised in the home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a .

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now