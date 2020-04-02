|
Mary Frances Brock
Greenville - Mary Frances Brock, 69, wife of Terry Brock, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jake and Ovie Ellenburg Ivester.
Mary Frances received her Bachelor's degree from Clemson University. She loved to cook and opened her own catering business, Key West Connection & Seafood Market in Greenville.
She had some very special friends who became her right hand in making the business like her family. All of her customers became a part of that family.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her sisters Nancy Alley, Sandra Martin, and Laura Rasberry. All the nieces and nephews in the family were very important to her. Nephews, Brandon Mathis and Evan Ivester were raised in the home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a .
