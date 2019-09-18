|
Mary Frances Garrett
Greenville - Mary Frances Garrett, 82, widow of Floyd Donald Garrett, of Greenville, died Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Lewis A. and Mary Lee King Corn.
Mary was an active member of Mauldin United Methodist Church and their history committee. She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mary loved her dog, Luke, and enjoyed working in her flowerbed.
She is survived by two daughters, Karren Deanna Long (Edward) and Cynthia Lee Farmer (J. Lester); two sons, Jeffery Neal Garrett (Keleigh) and Donald Gregory Garrett (Kem Lynn); five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Mauldin United Methodist Church with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held in Mauldin United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680, or Mauldin United Methodist Church, 100 E. Butler Rd., Mauldin, SC 29662.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 18, 2019